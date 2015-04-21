South Mississippi seniors invited to WLOX Senior Fair

South Mississippi's seniors will learn how to live healthy and happy lives at Tuesday's Senior Fair, sponsored by WLOX. Dozens of vendors will be set up to provide seniors with a variety of information ranging from medical services and health insurance to assisted living.

Seniors are encouraged to attend the fair. They will also be able to get all their questions answered concerning everything senior related.

The event is free for all seniors.

Along with booths and important information, there will also be several prize giveaways throughout the day, and lunch will also be served.

The WLOX Senior Fair began at 9 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. It is being held at the Biloxi Civic Center on Howard Avenue.

