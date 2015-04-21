High School baseball, softball, track and golf - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

High School baseball, softball, track and golf

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Harrison Central defeated the home standing D'Iberville Warriors 6 to 1 Monday night.  The Red Rebels (14-7) improved to 9 and 3 in the Region 7-6A standings.  Harrison Central is vying for first-place with Gulfport. 

D'Iberville (9-11) fell to 4 and 8 in the Region 8-6A standings and will travel to Biloxi Tuesday and will entertain the Indians Wednesday.  D'Iberville and Biloxi are trying to secure second-place in the division standings behind Ocean Springs.

Harrison Central got on the board in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly ball to left field off the bat of Austin Johnson.  Ian Colon raced home for the Red Rebels.

D'Iberville tied the game in the bottom of the second inning.  Ethan Moore hit the ball to the Red Rebels third baseman, that drove home the Warriors base runner from third.

Dillon Morgan hit a long fly ball over the center fielders head, Brandon Barna made it 2-1 Harrison Central.

Tramone McNeal, a 5-9, 235 pound junior, dropped a single into shallow center field with the bases loaded.  Dillon Morgan and Austin Johnson scored and the Red Rebels would get a 6-1 win over the Warriors.

Justice Strickland posted the win for Harrison Central.

In high school softball Monday night Biloxi defeated D'Iberville 8-4.  Poplarville knocked-off Bay High 12-7.

Long Beach defeated Picayune 8-2 to claim the Division 8-5A title.

The West Harrison boys track team captured the division 7-5A title with 113 points Monday at Long Beach High School.  The home standing Bearcats were second with 75 points followed by Picayune with 62 points.

Long Beach won the girls title edging West Harrison 108 to 104.

St. Patrick High School captured the Division 8-3A golf championship Monday.  The defending Class 3A State Champion Fighting Irish advance to the State Tournament May 6 & 7 at Caroline Golf Club in Madison.

