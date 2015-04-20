Rain in Jacksonville postponed Monday's Biloxi Shuckers game against the Suns

The rain lingered above Bragan Field at The Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville longer than expected. Another rainout made its mark on the Biloxi Shuckers schedule. Not even two weeks into the season, pitching coach Chris Hook has had to shuffle his rotation four times due to the inclement weather.Hook said, "I have my six rotations from the last six years in my head. Oh, Lopez. We switched it up back and forth so I'm kind of going crazy there but tomorrow we'll have Hall and Barnes."A lot of the players haven't seen much time at double A, so the road lag hasn't hit them yet. Many of the Shuckers players told me that while they're looking forward to that first game at MGM Park, they love seeing the support from Shuckers fans at road games so far.Pitcher Tyler Wagner said, "It's been awesome. To have a fan base like this in the city of Biloxi. They've been traveling. Last game in Mobile I saw we had about 40 people who traveled from Biloxi to Mobile so that's always nice to have some cheers in the stands when you make the final out or when someone on our side hits a home run so it's always nice. The hype going into the new team is awesome so it's good to be a part of it.""We're all just happy to be here and progress throughout the system," stated Shuckers outfielder Michael Reed. "That's our ultimate goal. To make it to the big leagues. As long as we're moving up."Because of the stationary rain, Suns officials decided to play a doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 5:35 local time, 4:35 central.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

