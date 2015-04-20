Casey Cain is the new head football coach at Harrison Central

Casey Cain has served as defensive coordinator at Oak Grove High School, one of the most respected high school football teams in Mississippi.



The Harrison County School Board met Monday night and approved the hiring of Cain. According to Harrison County Athletic Director Bobby Trosclair, Cain was one of nearly 100 coaches who applied for the Red Rebels head coaching job.



Trosclair said, "We narrowed our selection to nine coaches and we interviewed each one. Cain stood out and we decided he was the man for the job. He's just a good guy and he comes from a proven program."



Trosclair said Cain will meet with him tomorrow morning to sign all the paperwork and later Cain will meet with his players at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.



Cain has 18 years of coaching experience including one year as defensive coordinator at Pearl River Community College.



