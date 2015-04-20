Coroner: Condon autopsy shows no signs of foul play - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coroner: Condon autopsy shows no signs of foul play

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

WLOX News has just received new details surrounding an investigation that was launched after the body of a missing woman was found in an Ocean Springs marsh Sunday.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said the autopsy on 28-year-old Ashley Kaye Condon is complete, and there are no signs of foul play or trauma from an outside individual.

Hargrove said Condon's cause of death is pending microscopic and toxicological tests.

Condon was reported missing out of Gulfport on April 15, after she didn't show up for work at a local hospital.

Ocean Spring police Capt. William Jackson said her body was found on the northwest side of the Fort Bayou Bridge and her car was found on the east side of the Biloxi Bay Bridge. Jackson said the car was not at that location during a routine patrol of the area early Sunday morning.

Hargrove said a note was found in the car, and it has been sent off for handwriting and forensic analysis at the state crime lab. The content of the note has not been released.

