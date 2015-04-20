Millions in BP restoration money coming to the Coast

About $1 billion were set aside by BP after the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Assessment Fund was set up to help states affected by the disaster.

Money from a new round of proposals on how to spend the funds could be coming to South Mississippi.

The fourth phase of a $1 billion injection into restoring the environment and enhancing natural resources includes a $7 million plan to improve Gulf Islands National Seashore Park on Davis Bayou in Ocean Springs.

The park's roadway is very popular with pedestrians and bicyclists. The idea is to create bike paths and areas for walkers and joggers.

Those who enjoy biking through the park welcome the opportunity to enjoy the park under safer conditions.

"We're riding just a few inches from vehicles. They're courteous, but it's not the safest thing in the world," said rider Steve Carr.

People really enjoy seeing the environment from two wheels around Davis Bayou.

"I like the scenery. They do have share the road signs out here. I'd really like bike paths," said Carr.

There's another $30 million in the proposal to restore bays, bayous and estuaries in the three coastal counties. Part of that would enhance 267 acres of what they call sub-tidal reefs.

Four miles of breakwaters would be constructed to protect people and stop erosion from Graveline Bay in Jackson County to the Bay of St. Louis in Hancock County.

From restoring the ecosystem to creating recreational opportunities, these projects should go a long way towards improving the quality of life and restoring the fragile environment in South Mississippi.

Trustees are expected to decide soon on these proposed projects.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.