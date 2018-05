Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff from Farm Families of Mississippi

Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff

In 2014, Poultry added $ 3 Billion dollars to our state's economy. On the over 1400 family farms, farmers take great care to raise healthy chickens for their tables and yours. Did you know that no hormones or steroids are used in raising chickens? Federal regulations strictly prohibit the use of hormones and steroids in raising poultry.Chicken has long been noted for its good nutrition and adaptability when using in family meals. Check out our website at www.growingmississippi.org or follow us on Facebook by searching for Farm Families of Mississippi.4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cubed1/8 c. margarine1 (.7 oz.) pkg. dry Italian-style salad dressing mix1 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese1 (10.75 oz.) can condensed cream of chicken soupPut chicken, margarine and dressing mix in slow cooker; mix together and cook on low for 5-6 hours.Information prepared by Nancy Freeman, Consultant, msunancyf@bellsouth.net Information provided by Farm Families of Mississippi, www.growingmississippi.org