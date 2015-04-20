Gulfport beachfront could see sidewalk improvements

If the request is approved at Tuesday's council meeting, the cost of repairs will be around $30,000. (Photo source: WLOX)

The beachfront in Gulfport may be changing. Several sections of sidewalk along Highway 90 could be seeing some repairs, if a resolution is passed in Tuesday's council meeting.

Bikers, runners, vacationers, and many others use the beachside sidewalks along Highway 90 on a daily basis.

"We walk highway 90 all the time and it is difficult in most places," said Sheila Smith.

She and her husband, Shane, are hopeful to see improvements to the city's sidewalks all along the beachfront.

"It's a sad state," said Smith.

That's something Gulfport is hoping to change with a request to the county. The city is asking Harrison County to assist in the repairs of about 30 different sites.

Smith believes if the sidewalks are repaired, it can only be good for tourism. Out-of-towners agree.

"It's a beautiful beachfront, just a little hard to get to," said George Plasencio. "So, I think the improved sidewalks would be a great attribute to the area."

Plasencio is from Ohio and has only visited the coast one other time. He likes what the coast has to offer, but said a more welcoming beachfront will bring tourists from all over.

Steven Williams and Clark Evanitus were on their way through Gulfport on a cross country cycling trip, and said the ride through hasn't been without its bumps and obstacles.

"You have to keep your wits about you," said Williams. "I think it's great to fix the sidewalks up. Maybe get people out walking and getting healthy."

If the request is approved at Tuesday's council meeting, the cost of repairs will be around $30,000.

