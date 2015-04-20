Gulfport beachfront could see sidewalk improvements - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport beachfront could see sidewalk improvements

The beachfront in Gulfport may be changing. Several sections of sidewalk along Highway 90 could be seeing some repairs, if a resolution is passed in Tuesday's council meeting. (Photo source: WLOX) The beachfront in Gulfport may be changing. Several sections of sidewalk along Highway 90 could be seeing some repairs, if a resolution is passed in Tuesday's council meeting. (Photo source: WLOX)
Bikers, runners, vacationers, and many others use the beachside sidewalks along Highway 90 on a daily basis. (Photo source: WLOX) Bikers, runners, vacationers, and many others use the beachside sidewalks along Highway 90 on a daily basis. (Photo source: WLOX)
If the request is approved at Tuesday's council meeting, the cost of repairs will be around $30,000. (Photo source: WLOX) If the request is approved at Tuesday's council meeting, the cost of repairs will be around $30,000. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The beachfront in Gulfport may be changing. Several sections of sidewalk along Highway 90 could be seeing some repairs, if a resolution is passed in Tuesday's council meeting.

Bikers, runners, vacationers, and many others use the beachside sidewalks along Highway 90 on a daily basis.

"We walk highway 90 all the time and it is difficult in most places," said Sheila Smith.

She and her husband, Shane, are hopeful to see improvements to the city's sidewalks all along the beachfront.

"It's a sad state," said Smith.

That's something Gulfport is hoping to change with a request to the county. The city is asking Harrison County to assist in the repairs of about 30 different sites.

Smith believes if the sidewalks are repaired, it can only be good for tourism. Out-of-towners agree.

"It's a beautiful beachfront, just a little hard to get to," said George Plasencio. "So, I think the improved sidewalks would be a great attribute to the area."

Plasencio is from Ohio and has only visited the coast one other time. He likes what the coast has to offer, but said a more welcoming beachfront will bring tourists from all over.

Steven Williams and Clark Evanitus were on their way through Gulfport on a cross country cycling trip, and said the ride through hasn't been without its bumps and obstacles.

"You have to keep your wits about you," said Williams. "I think it's great to fix the sidewalks up. Maybe get people out walking and getting healthy."

If the request is approved at Tuesday's council meeting, the cost of repairs will be around $30,000.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly