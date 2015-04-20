Youth N Action leadership conference

The Gulf Coast Leadership Project in conjunction with the 16th District Palace of Children are holding the inaugural "Youth N Action" Youth Leadership Conference Saturday, April 25. The seminars start at 9:00a.m. with a banquet that evening at 7:00 p.m.

A registration fee of $10 is due the morning of the seminars.

The event is being held at the Good Deeds Community Center on 15101 Madison Street in Gulfport.

