Youth N Action leadership conference - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Youth N Action leadership conference

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The Gulf Coast Leadership Project in conjunction with the 16th District Palace of Children are holding the inaugural "Youth N Action" Youth Leadership Conference Saturday, April 25. The seminars start at 9:00a.m. with a banquet that evening at 7:00 p.m. 

A registration fee of $10 is due the morning of the seminars. 

The event is being held at the Good Deeds Community Center on 15101 Madison Street in Gulfport.

