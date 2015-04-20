Sheriff: teen beat 62-year-old with bat after road rage

A Long Beach teenager was arrested Saturday after allegedly beating a 62-year-old man with a bat after a road rage incident.

Harrison County Sheriff Melvin Brisolara said it all started Friday when Aaron Hammons, 18, was closely following the victim driving on Beatline Road.

"Hammons continued to follow closely in a reckless manner and honking his horn at the victim," said Brisolara. "The victim then pulled into a service station parking lot and Hammons followed."

At that point, the sheriff reports Hammons and the victim confronted one another and that's when Hammons began striking the victim multiple times with a baseball bat. Investigators said Hammons fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by AMR. He suffered injuries to his back, shoulder and arm and had to have surgery on his arm.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Hammons on a charge of aggravated assault. Brisolara said Hammons turned himself in at the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. He was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.