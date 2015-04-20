GCRL scientists instrumental in assessing BP oil spill damages

USM's Dr. Vernon Asper captured some amazing pictures from "ground zero" of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill as it was still gushing. Asper and a team of Mississippi scientists documented the oil slick in the Gulf of Mexico.

Five years after the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, scientists at the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory in Ocean Springs continue to play an important role in assessing the damage from the spill.

Those scientists and their students at the University of Southern Mississippi have spent thousands of hours patrolling the waters of the Gulf looking for signs of oil. They have taken hundreds of samples of sea life to conduct studies on the impact of the spill.

They say the damage was indeed significant, but the Gulf is continuing to rebound. Some of the marine species impacted by the spill include tuna, blue crab, oysters, sea turtles, and dolphins. They also add it could take several years to determine exactly how much damage was done.

Earlier this month, the University took possession of the Point Sur, a deepwater 100 foot long research vessel docked at the port of Gulfport. That vessel will play a key role in the continuing research efforts.

Doug walker talked with the scientists today and will have complete details tonight on WLOX News and on WLOX.com.

