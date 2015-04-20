Shuckers play first home game on the road

The Biloxi Shuckers will take the field Monday night in the team's first official home game. But that game will not be in Biloxi. The game against Jacksonville will actually be played on the Suns' home turf, Bragan Field.

The Biloxi Shuckers must play all their games on the road until construction is complete at MGM Park. Each home game not played in Biloxi will cost the city $10,000.

Officials with the Shuckers said the players will take the field at MGM Park on June 6.

Biloxi is now five and four, and tied for second-place with Jacksonville in the Southern League South Division.

Monday night's game opens up a five-game series against the Jacksonville Suns.

