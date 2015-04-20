Mississippi Gulf Coast captures state golf title while Bulldogs baseball drops two games

Winning state golf title has become a habit under Bulldogs head coach Tommy Snell. Mississippi Gulf Coast ran away from the field with a 6-under 570 total. East Mississippi was second 10 shots behind the Bulldogs.



Grant Motter shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday at the Lion Hills Country Club in Columbus. He won medalist honors with a 138 total. He fired a 73 on Saturday and was 6-under for the tournament.



Motter said, 'I hit a really good chip shot on 16 and made it, got lucky."



Bulldogs teammate Phillip Hickman had a 1-under 143 total.



"We all played really well the first day considering how wet the conditions were, "stated Hickman. "We just all stuck together and played hard."



The top four teams qualify for the Region 23 Tournament set for April 26 at Laurel Country Club.



Gulf Coast coach Tommy Snell said, "We've been preparing for it, getting a little better each week. "Postseason is what it's all about. That's what I live for."



The Hubert Tucker Award, given to the best scoring average in the state was awarded to Motter. His 70.70 strokes per round average was more than two shots better than Jacob Ross of Co-lin. Three other Bulldogs placed high with Hickman (74.50) in fifth, Conner Entriken placed sixth (74.50) and George Kawell (74.92) was seventh.



Motter, Hickman and Entriken were named to the All-MACJC first team.



In the junior college baseball ranks, Meridian swept a double-header from Gulf Coast 8-5 and 4-3 at Ken "Curly" Farris Field in Perkinston on Sunday.



The Bulldogs (16-20, 10-12 MACJC) are attempting to hold on to the eight and final slot to crack the state playoffs.



Gulf Coast coach Rodney Batts said, 'I told our guys the last couple of days that you can't make mistakes to them. Meridian is big, they're physical and when you make mistake, they're gonna punish it."



The Eagles blasted key home runs in both games to propel Meridian under the win column.



