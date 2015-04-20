Mississippi Gulf Coast captures state golf title while Bulldogs - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Gulf Coast captures state golf title while Bulldogs baseball drops two games

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) - Winning state golf title has become a habit under Bulldogs head coach Tommy Snell.  Mississippi Gulf Coast ran away from the field with a 6-under 570 total.  East Mississippi was second 10 shots behind the Bulldogs.

Grant Motter shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday at the Lion Hills Country Club in Columbus.  He won medalist honors with a 138 total.  He fired a 73 on Saturday and was 6-under for the tournament.

Motter said, 'I hit a really good chip shot on 16 and made it, got lucky."

Bulldogs teammate Phillip Hickman had a 1-under 143 total.

"We all played really well the first day considering how wet the conditions were, "stated Hickman.  "We just all stuck together and played hard."

The top four teams qualify for the Region 23 Tournament set for April 26 at Laurel Country Club.

Gulf Coast coach Tommy Snell said, "We've been preparing for it, getting a little better each week.  "Postseason is what it's all about.  That's what I live for."

The Hubert Tucker Award, given to the best scoring average in the state was awarded to Motter.  His 70.70 strokes per round average was more than two shots better than Jacob Ross of Co-lin.  Three other Bulldogs placed high with Hickman (74.50) in fifth, Conner Entriken placed sixth (74.50) and George Kawell (74.92) was seventh.

Motter, Hickman and Entriken were named to the All-MACJC first team.

In the junior college baseball ranks, Meridian swept a double-header from Gulf Coast 8-5 and 4-3 at Ken "Curly" Farris Field in Perkinston on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (16-20, 10-12 MACJC) are attempting to hold on to the eight and final slot to crack the state playoffs.

Gulf Coast coach Rodney Batts said, 'I told our guys the last couple of days that you can't make mistakes to them.  Meridian is big, they're physical and when you make mistake, they're gonna punish it."

The Eagles blasted key home runs in both games to propel Meridian under the win column.

copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved. 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:46:15 GMT
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

  • Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:43:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-26 04:25:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.More >>
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly