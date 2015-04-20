No. 16 Florida Atlantic doubled up on Southern Miss 10-5 Sunday in Hattiesburg

Florida Atlantic (31-9, 13-5) was leading Southern Miss 4-2 in the bottom of the third on Saturday when the umpires suspended the game due to rain.



The Golden Eagles had loaded the bases when play was suspended, but when the game resumed on Sunday Southern Miss came up empty.



The Owls flew out in front 5-2 on a sixth inning lead off solo home run off the bat of Estaban Puerta.



Tim Lynch came back in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to right-centerfield for the Golden Eagles and Ricky Santiago powered his first home run of the season for the Owls with a solo blast in the seventh inning.



Santiago came back in the ninth with his sixth home run on the season. C.J. Chatham had a two-run single and Ryan Miller added a run on a single giving the Owls 10 runs on the day.



The Golden Eagles attempted to make a comeback in the bottom of the night when Austin Roussel hit his first home run on the year and Taylor Braly scored a run on a sacrifice fly ball.



Southern Miss starter James McMahon suffered his first loss of the season. He allowed four runs in the second-inning on five hits. He's now 7-1.



The Golden Eagles (21-14-1, 9-8) entertain UL-Monroe Tuesday night at 6 at Peter Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.



