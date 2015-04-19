Florida Gators complete sweep of Mississippi State

The sixth-ranked Gators came out swinging and before the game ended, Florida banged out 12 hits and scored runs in five different innings to complete a sweep of Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field.



MSU head coach John Cohen said, "I'm a believer in breaks in baseball and you have to create your own breaks. We aren't doing that right now. Florida had a couple of great defensive plays. We could have easily scored eight or nine runs. Right now, it's not happening for this team for whatever reason."



Florida is now 31-10 overall and 12-6 in SEC play. The Bulldogs dropped to 22-19 on the season and 6-12 in the conference.



Peter Alonso carried a big stick for the Gators. He had four hits and four RBIs with two home runs.



Coach Cohen tried putting a halt to Florida's firepower but couldn't stem the tide despite using seven pitchers.



"We are going to keep competing and working at it, "stated Cohen. "We just have to find a way to do a few things better. We aren't that far off."



Mississippi State cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2 on a two-run home run off the bat of Gavin Collins in the fourth inning. Brent Rooker doubled and galloped home on a sacrifice fly ball by Ryan Gridley in the fifth inning to tie the game 3-all.



Austin Sexton (3-4) took the loss for the Bulldogs. Taylor Lewis (2-1) got the win with 4.2 innings of relief work of Alex Fadeo and Danny Young.



Mississippi State can regroup and get ready for a weekend series at Arkansas beginning 6:35 p.m. Friday from Baum Stadium.



