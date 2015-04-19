Biloxi Shuckers win and lose on the same day in Mobile

Biloxi got the job done over the Mobile BayBears when the game resumed in the fifth inning. The Shuckers prevailed 6-2, after leading 3-0 when play was suspended on Saturday due to rain.

Taylor Green belted an RBI single that drove home Orlando Arcia in the top of the first off BayBears pitcher Brandon Sinnery. Michael Reed hit a sacrifice fly ball to deep center, that brought home Nathan Orf who had walked and Biloxi led 2-0.

Tyrone Taylor, who went 3 for 4 at the plate, led off the top of the second with a double. Adam Weisenburger singled home Taylor giving the Shuckers a 3-0 advantage.

Hobbs Johnson started the game on Saturday and pitched well until rain suspended play after four innings.

In continuation of the game on Sunday, Mike Strong got the call on the mound and allowed just one base runner over three innings with three strikeouts.

Jaye Chapman and Damien Magnifico pitched in relief over the final two frames and helped Biloxi post a 6-2 victory to even the series at 2-2. Yadiel Rivera supplied the big hit on Sunday a three-run homer in the eight inning that gave the Shuckers a 6-0 lead.

The rubber match was played over seven innings and Mobile got the best of Biloxi posting a 4-0 win over the Shuckers to win the series 3-2.

Jorge Lopez (0-2) got the call on the mound for Biloxi. He gave up three runs on seven hits, walked two and had two strikeouts in four innings.

After Mobile plated a run on a wild pitch by Lopez in the bottom of the first, Alex Glenn double off the ball in right field that scored Rudy Flores and Mitch Haniger and the BayBears led 3-0.

Mobile scored their final run in the sixth off reliever Martin Viramontes who gave up 3 hits and one run in three innings.

The Shuckers (5-4) hit the bus and drove directly to Jacksonville. Biloxi will open a game one of a five-game series with the home standing Suns (5-4) at Bragan Field at 6:05 Monday evening.

Left-handed pitcher Brent Suter (1-0, 0.00) will make his first starting assignment for the Shuckers in what would have been Biloxi's first home game of the season. Since MGM Park remains under construction, Biloxi will serve as the home team Monday night. Right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams (0-0, 0.75) is slated to start for the Jacksonville Suns.

Tyler Bouldin will have an update from Jacksonville on Monday.

