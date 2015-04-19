Biloxi Shuckers split with Mobile BayBears

Biloxi was leading Mobile 3-0 after four inning on Saturday when play was suspended. Both the Shuckers and BayBears picked up from where they left off on Sunday and Biloxi extended its lead to post a 6-2 win in completion of Saturday's game.

Yadiel Rivera belted a three-run homer in the top of the 8th inning that gave Biloxi a 6-0 lead.

The Shuckers bats went silent in the second game in Mobile, a seven-inning game. The BayBears posted a 4-0 victory and Jorge Lopez took the loss for Biloxi.

The Shuckers travel to Jacksonville tomorrow night at 6:05, a date with the home standing Suns.

However, Biloxi will be the home game since the April 20 game was scheduled to be the Shuckers home opener. Since MGM Park remains under construction, Biloxi continues playing on the road but the Shuckers will be the home team.

Tyler Bouldin of WLOX is in Jacksonville and we'll have an update from the Shuckers-Suns clash on Monday.

