Missing Gulfport woman's body found in Ocean Springs marsh

Coroner Gary Hargrove has confirmed to WLOX that the body that was found in Ocean Springs is that of 28-year-old Ashley Kaye Condon, of Gulfport. Ashley was reported missing on April 15th.

According to Captain William Jackson, of the Ocean Springs Police Department, the body was found on the north/west side of the Fort Bayou bridge, in Ocean Springs. Condon's car was found on the east side of the Ocean Springs/Biloxi bridge. The body was removed from the marsh by the Department of Marine Resources.

Capt. Jackson says that the vehicle was not at that location when a routine patrol went through the area earlier this morning. Jackson says the vehicle was not found in that location until sometime around 3 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. WLOX will keep you updated on this case as new information becomes available. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, to determine the exact cause of death.

