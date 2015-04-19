Missing Gulfport woman's body found in Ocean Springs marsh - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Breaking

Missing Gulfport woman's body found in Ocean Springs marsh

Body of missing Gulfport woman found. (Photo source: WLOX) Body of missing Gulfport woman found. (Photo source: WLOX)
28-year-old Ashley Kaye Condon, of Gulfport. 28-year-old Ashley Kaye Condon, of Gulfport.
Body of missing Gulfport woman found. (Photo source: WLOX) Body of missing Gulfport woman found. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Coroner Gary Hargrove has confirmed to WLOX that the body that was found in Ocean Springs is that of 28-year-old Ashley Kaye Condon, of Gulfport. Ashley was reported missing on April 15th.

According to Captain William Jackson, of the Ocean Springs Police Department, the body was found on the north/west side of the Fort Bayou bridge, in Ocean Springs. Condon's car was found on the east side of the Ocean Springs/Biloxi bridge. The body was removed from the marsh by the Department of Marine Resources. 

Capt. Jackson says that the vehicle was not at that location when a routine patrol went through the area earlier this morning. Jackson says the vehicle was not found in that location until sometime around 3 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. WLOX will keep you updated on this case as new information becomes available. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, to determine the exact cause of death.

Stay tuned to WLOX News, as well as the WLOX Facebook page and WLOX.com for more.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly