Family and friends try to piece together cause of shooting

Thanks to the quick response of Gulfport authorities, three men are now behind bars, facing a number of charges including murder.20-year-old Catrelle Agee, 25-year-old John Minter and 22-year-old Karlos Oatis were arrested around 7:30 last night near the 2900 block of 25th Avenue in Gulfport. Gulfport Police responded to a reported shooting at a residence near the 1500 block of 34th Avenue, where the preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male and female were shot.The shooting victims have been identified as 43-year-old Anessia Nicole Daniels and 25-year-old Gregory Daniels."This is where I'm assuming she was standing. Right up in this area. I got one shot through the door, four shots right here," Daniel Hathorne said.Hathorne says he had just gotten out of the shower when it all happened."You know, I heard like a thump. Like boom, boom, boom, boom and I'm thinking they were horse playing up front and as I was drying off in the back bedroom he comes through the door and pushes the door open and says, 'man they're out there shooting, they're out there shooting' and I'm like, 'who's shooting' and he was like 'the guys', he didn't give any names or nothing like that," Hathorne said.Bullet holes can be seen as evidence of the shooting at Hathorne's home off of 34th Avenue."That's where one of the shots came in right here. You see that hole right over there? This window right here. One had come through right here, if you can see it," Hathorne said.Gregory remains in the hospital after the shooting with non-life threatening injuries, but his mom Anessia is now dead."This is where she fell. She collapsed right here in this area. She was running around the corner right here and she fell right here," Hathorne said pointing to the area Anessia was lying.One day later, family members and friends have gathered at the home where this tragedy took place. They're thankful arrests by authorities were quick, but hope through the arrests made justice will be served."I just hope justice can be served behind it," Hathorne said.All three suspects have are being held at the Harrison County jail on more than $1,000,000,000 bond.