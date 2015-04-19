Body found near Fort Bayou bridge in Ocean Springs

WLOX has just learned that a body has been found in Ocean Springs.

Captain William Jackson, with the Ocean Springs Police Department, confirms that the a body was found near the Fort Bayou bridge, and that the body is of a white female.

Details are limited at this time. New information will be released as it becomes available.

