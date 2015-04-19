Man killed in Gulfport apartment gun fight may have been the agg - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man killed in Gulfport apartment gun fight may have been the aggressor

Shooting in Gulfport.. Shooting in Gulfport..
Shooting in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX) Shooting in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)
Photo Source: Gulfport Police Department Photo Source: Gulfport Police Department
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport Police say a man killed in a gun fight on Sunday at the Ashton Park Apartments may have been part of an attack on a victim. 

Authorities were called to the apartment complex at 12:01 p.m. on Sunday after a report of a shooting. That's where they found 18-year-old Robert Johnson dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

After further investigation, police say they learned Robert Johnson and 20-year-old Tevon Johnson had actually initiated an argument with another man that police are calling the victim. When that man left, Johnson and Johnson followed him to his home at Ashton Park Apartments.

That's when police say Tevon Johnson pulled a gun and started shooting at the victim. Investigators say the victim pulled a gun and returned fire, and in the ensuing fire fight, Robert Johnson was shot and killed.

Tevon Johnson has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail and bonded out just after 9 p.m.

The victim is not in police custody and no charges have been filed against him at this time.  Police say the case is under investigation.

