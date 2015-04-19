Victims identified in overnight shooting in Gulfport

Three Gulfport residents are facing murder charges after a shooting in Gulfport Saturday night.

Gulfport Police Sgt. Damon McDaniel said just before 7 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of 34th Avenue.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male and female were shot and transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle prior to the arrival of law enforcement," said McDaniel. "The adult female died as a result of her injuries."

The adult male was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The victims have been identified as 43-year-old Anessia "Nicole" Daniels and 25-year-old Gregory Daniels

Within 40 minutes, detectives were able to determine suspects in this case and made arrests. McDaniel said Catrelle Darnell Agee, 20, John Patrick Minter, 25, and Karlos Onealus Oatis, 22, were found in the 2900 block of 25th Avenue. Investigators report at the time of their arrests, cocaine base and a firearm were recovered and it was later learned that Agee and Minter were convicted felons. All three are charged with murder, attempted murder, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Agee and Minter were given a $1,510,000 bond and Oatis was given a $1,505,000 bond. They were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility to be held in lieu of the bonds set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.

