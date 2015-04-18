Deputies investigating assault in Harrison County

Harrison County Deputies are investigating an incident on West Whitman road, south of the Delisle Elementary school.According to Major Ron Pullen with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, a man was driving a vehicle under the influence when he hit another vehicle. The occupant of that vehicle then exited and pistol whipped the unidentified drunk driver.

The drunk driver is in custody. Deputies are still searching for the man who assaulted him. Police expect to send out a release shortly.



