Respect Our Military fundraising event makes money despite bad weather

There weren't too many scheduled events that were able to handle the weather on Saturday, but one group, Crusaders for Veterans, decided not to let anything stand in the way of its goal.





The “Respect Our Military Poker Run” didn't really run today. It stayed put because of slick roads, but that's OK.



Considering what veterans like Kevin Cuttill have dealt with over the two years his organization has been around, rain is not a deterrent.



“Weather doesn't dictate our support,” said Cuttill. “Any weather, any time, we'll be out and we'll support them. If it's fundraising to where we can take care of them, you'll see us out here.”



Crusaders for Veterans raise money to help get homeless veterans off the streets and work to prevent veteran suicide, among many other projects.



The rain didn't stop participation - about 100 volunteers, veterans and active duty personnel got in on the fun at Your Mama'z House on Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi.



The rain didn't stop the money from flowing either. Cuttill raised nearly $900 for his Crusaders for Veterans through the poker run donations and a raffle drawing in which everybody - veterans and their friends - had a good time.



“Everybody stumbles. Everybody struggles,” Cuttill said. “What we are for is to stabilize that.”



The event also featured music from the band South of 10. David Deleon says it's his honor to donate the music.



“This one of our all-time honors,” he said. “We look forward to this every year. And we never charge these guys. Any money the band makes as far as tips, we always donate it back.”



Chris Granger is an Army veteran. He gives as much has he gets.



“This organization takes and helps veterans who are in need when other people and other companies and organizations do not,” he said. “These are some of the nicest, most caring individuals who will give you the shirt off their back if they could.”





Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.



