Coast Guard closes industrial canal after mudslide

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced a portion of the industrial canal in Gulfport will be closed after a mudslide caused a debris pileup. Heavy rain is likely the cause of the mudslide that left pine trees sticking up in the middle of the canal east of the Highway 605 bridge.

In a release, the Coast Guard says it plans to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a survey of the area to determine the safest way to clear the debris.

The Coast Guard has not announced a timeline for when the canal is expected to reopen.