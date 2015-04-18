BBQ fundraiser benefits Stone County Volunteer Fire Service

Many events across the coast were rescheduled or postponed because of today's weather. But, the grills were still firing up in Stone County for the South Central Volunteer Fire Service's annual barbecue fundraiser.

600 pounds of ribs and 400 pounds of chicken hit the grill on the grounds behind McDaniel's General Store in McHenry. It was all a part of the 26th annual County Volunteer Fire Service South Central District's barbecue fundraiser.

"Just something to show the community that we're here and what we do," said District Fire Chief, Thomas Muffler. As the chief, Muffler decides whether the event is postponed or goes on as planned.

In year's past, the event has had some challenges to deal with, but not like this year. "This is the first time we've had to deal with the rain to this degree," said Muffler.

With on and off downpours, some may have chosen to stay in for the day instead of coming out for a plate. To try to make up for the losses, Patti Saia, owner of McDaniel's General store brought a few plates inside.

"When you smell this barbecue when you get inside, you it's kind of hard to leave without buying a plate," said Saia.

The grounds right behind her store have played host to the fundraiser for many years. In fact, her father was once the fire chief. She said the whole event shows just how close the department and the community can be.

"They just really are a tight knit group and they support the community and the people here all the time," said Saia.

This fundraiser returns that support to a group of people who sacrifice their time for the safety of others.

"We are 100% volunteer and we need the funding to help serve them better," said Chief Muffler

The fundraiser goes to help the fire department buy equipment like hoses, nozzles, and other items not supplied by the county.

