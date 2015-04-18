Beau Rivage "Over The Edge" rappelling event cancelled - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Beau Rivage "Over The Edge" rappelling event cancelled

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

WLOX has just been informed that the "Over The Edge" rappelling event scheduled for today at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

“Because our participants' safety is our utmost concern and after consultation with the "Over The Edge" team, we are canceling the remainder of this weekend's rappelling event due to the threat of inclement weather. We want to thank our volunteers, donors, Edgers and supporters for their hard work and commitment to Habitat's mission,” said Chris Monforton, CEO of Habitat for Humanity. 

This is the first "Over The Edge" event to benefit Habitat for Humanity and the first in Mississippi.

