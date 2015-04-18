Rain messes up most Saturday plans

Six days of showers have created quite a mess, for homeowners, and for event organizers.

Several events planned for today have been postponed because of inclement weather. And other events, like the Southern Miss Black and Gold scrimmage are being played early before more rain falls.

Check WLOX News, WLOX.com, and the WLOX app throughout the day for the latest on today's weather from the WLOX 24/7 Weather team.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.