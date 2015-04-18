Wesley's Blog: April showers bring towering rainfall totals

The Storm Prediction Center is still outlining south Mississippi in a "Slight Risk" for severe weather on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west.

An additional one to three inches of rainfall will be possible through Saturday evening with locally heavier amounts possible.





Much Rainier than Normal

April tends to be one of south Mississippi's driest months. On average, Biloxi only receives about four-and-a-half inches of rain by the end of the month. So far, April 2015 has brought Biloxi over ten inches of rain. In fact, parts of Harrison county have seen over seven inches of rainfall in just the last six days.

You may recall rainy conditions in south Mississippi last April as well. According to the NOAA Regional Climate Center, 2014's April showers brought Biloxi over ten inches of rainfall. Even rainier was April of 2005 when Biloxi saw over fifteen inches of rain by the month's end.





Flood Threat Continues

Needless to say, the soil across much of south Mississippi has already become saturated from our persistent wet weather pattern over the last week. Most of south Mississippi remains under a Flash Flood Watch through 7 PM Saturday. An additional one to three inches of rainfall will be possible through Saturday evening. With the soil saturated, it won't take much extra rain on Saturday to likely lead to flooding issues, especially in low-lying areas. Remember, NEVER cross a roadway that is completely covered in water.

Saturday may also bring a few thunderstorms through south Mississippi, bringing the threats of lightning and gusty winds. But, it still appears that south Mississippi's greatest weather impact on Saturday will come from the flooding potential from any heavy downpours.





Potential for Weekend Storms

Stormy conditions will move through the south this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center is still outlining south Mississippi in a "Slight Risk" for severe weather on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west. A few storms in the Lower Mississippi valley may have the capability of producing a damaging wind threat on Sunday afternoon. The WLOX 24/7 Weather Team will continue monitoring that developing storm system and will bring you the latest updates.

After a cold front finally passes early Monday, our weather pattern will finally change to drier and more rain-free by early next week.

