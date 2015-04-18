Pascagoula-Gautier School District hosts "Arts Alive!" Super Saturday

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District's "Arts Alive!" Super Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Aaron Jones Family Interactive Center.All 19 schools in the district will have a variety of arts and crafts booths for children to create art work. This is the last Super Saturday for the 2014-2015 school year and is traditionally one of the largest attended events in the district.Pascagoula's Excel by 5 will also be joining in the fun in providing kindergarten readiness activities for preschoolers.“Although the weather forecast calls for rain this weekend, all activities are indoors so we invite everyone to come to the Family Interactive Center for free family fun,” said Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich.In addition to the arts and crafts, all the different rooms will be open including the STEM room, block room, TV studio, pirate ship room, wetlands room, grocery store, bank, fire station, U Build It Center, flight simulator room, black light room, iMac lab and dance studio. Popcorn and bottled water will be served.The Aaron Jones Family Interactive Center is located at 1415 Skip St., across from Pascagoula High School.