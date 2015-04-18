Retired astronaut Fred Haise recounts Apollo 13 mission 45 years later

Saturday, the Infinity Science Center celebrates the 45th anniversary of Apollo 13 with retired astronaut, and mission Lunar Module Pilot, Fred W. Haise.The Apollo 13 mission was to be America's third lunar landing and made history when an oxygen tank exploded in the ‘Odyssey' Command Module, endangering the crew and forcing them to return in their damaged craft before landing on the moon.Beginning Saturday, at 10:00 a.m., Haise will give a first-hand account of the mission known as “NASA's successful failure” and why the number ‘13' isn't so unlucky after all.The anniversary event also will feature speakers Patrick Whipps, NASA resident manager at the Michoud Assembly Facility, and John Crouch, retired Apollo flight mechanics specialist.The Michoud Assembly Facility in east New Orleans is the rocket factory home of the Core Stage portion of the Space Launch System, America's next generation heavy launch vehicle for a new era of exploration beyond Earth's orbit into deep space.Bus tours of NASA John C. Stennis Space Center with an Apollo twist will be offered throughout the day.The Infinity, NASA Space Center's official visitor center is located at 1 Discovery Circle, Pearlington, MS 39572.