Thrill seekers go over the edge of a building for Habitat for Humanity

Some thrill seekers helped Habitat For Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Friday raise close to $90,000 by doing something many had never done before, rappel off one of South Mississippi's tallest buildings, the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino.

As we all found out this sky high fundraiser was certainly an exciting way to raise money if you're brave enough.

"This is the first Over the Edge event in the state. This is the first Habitat affiliate in the country to do an Over the Edge event.

Most of these have been done in larger markets," said Director of Development for Habitat for Humanity Adele Lyons.

This is no average day at the office. I get suited up with an industrial harness, rappel devices, gloves and a helmet. It's the first of two phases before me and eight others rappel down 278 feet. Next, we head to the 27th floor for training.

An Over the Edge technician shows rappellers how to use all the rappelling gear. Times up. We get briefed on safety one final time, then we slowly descend off the edge of a very tall building. Governor Phil Bryant started first.

"Exciting, obviously coming over that edge about 28 stories is something you just can't explain to people. But it was a great ride down," said Bryant.

Next up Beau Rivage President George Corchis rappelling in tandem with Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes. Mayor Hewes had a bit of a wild ride.

"It was pretty awesome. A little windy, but otherwise it was great. That's the hard part coming over the edge. It's very exhilarating, but once you get off, it's kinda nice," said Hewes.

"Scariest thing I ever did in my life. But I can tell you right now. It was amazing. It was thrilling and it was an experience like no other," said Beau Rivage President George Corchis.

With watchful eyes in the sky and on the ground nine brave souls carefully rappel down.

"I was pretty nerve racking and I just wasn't sure the ropes would hold me," recalled Jenny Levens, who is the director of Long Beach-Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce.

The daring feat drew in thousand of dollars for a nonprofit that helps put working families in affordable housing. On Saturday, you can watch 50 more people rappel off the Beau Rivage. The viewing area will be on the 6th floor of the Beau Rivage parking garage from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

