St. Patrick hires Jim Bloomfield to be new football coach

St. Patrick hires Jim Bloomfield to be new football coach

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

After guiding the Vancleave Bulldogs for the past 15 years, Jim Bloomfield has accepted the head coach position at St. Patrick High School.

He replaces Tommy Thompson, who resigned after the 2014 season to move closer to home in Illinois. St. Patrick finished with a 4-8 record last season, which featured the most wins for the school in six years.

Bloomfield will focus solely on being the football coach at St. Patrick and be in charge of a new strength and conditioning program. His final day at Vancleave High School is May 22.

Vancleave cracked the playoffs last season despite winning just once in the team's first seven games. The Bulldogs earned three victories to close out the regular season and advanced to the second round of the postseason following a 53-50 win over Florence.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

