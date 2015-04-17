Highway patrol drives home safe driving message on eve of St. Pa - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Highway patrol drives home safe driving message on eve of St. Patrick prom

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Connect
Students at St. Patrick High School get a lesson in driving safety. (Photo source: WLOX) Students at St. Patrick High School get a lesson in driving safety. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Highway Patrol brought in its new DRIVE program to help drive home the message of safety on the eve of St. Patrick High School's prom.

Lt. Johnny Poulos, with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, made it clear: Bad decisions behind the wheel can end your life in seconds, and it has happened too many times. Seventy-five teenagers died in car accidents in Mississippi last year.

Poulos had his reality check prom talk to high school students as part of the patrol's new DRIVE program, or Driving Requires Initiative, Values and Education.

The program provides crash information to be used in driver's education and health classes to help students and adults understand how violent wrecks can be.

The program began doing prom programs last year, and the classroom education component will be fully implemented this fall.

“It doesn't matter if you are a student just learning how to drive or if you're an adult and you've been behind the wheel for 40 years,” Poulos said. “We all have to be reminded of the devastation and the tragedy that can happen in a traffic crash.”

The safety message is especially important on prom night.

“We want them to enjoy tomorrow night,” Poulos said. “We want them to have a good time, but to do that, you still have to make really good, responsible decisions.”

The presentation made an impression.

“It's really crazy to realize that one bad decision that you make, whether it be sending a text while driving or deciding to have a few drinks before you drive, it could change your life forever,” said senior Madison Costanza.

Senior Victoria Tyler says she will be the official safety monitor on her date.

“Actually, the guy I'm going with, I always have to bug him about putting on his seatbelt,” Victoria said. “So, I will make sure tomorrow night to let him know.”

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly