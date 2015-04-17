Pascagoula High student, teacher feel blessed to be alive after - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula High student, teacher feel blessed to be alive after lightning strikes in class

Pascagoula High sophomore Andrew Panni, 16, and business, economics and marketing teacher William Denton were sitting in class when their lives changed in a flash. (Photo source: WLOX) Pascagoula High sophomore Andrew Panni, 16, and business, economics and marketing teacher William Denton were sitting in class when their lives changed in a flash. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

The chances of being hit by lightning are 300,000-to-1. A student and a teacher at Pascagoula High School are wondering how they both ended up becoming part of those unlikely odds. Both were in class Tuesday when a lightning bolt struck the building, and both have agreed to share their stories.

Pascagoula High sophomore Andrew Panni, 16, and business, economics and marketing teacher William Denton were sitting in class when their lives changed in a flash.

"I rolled my chair over to here and I sat down. As I was going to touch the computer and turn it off, it was like a big bright light went off," said Denton. "Then, I felt like a really intense feeling in my legs. Then, I thought, 'Crap. I just got shot.' Then, I checked my legs and I was looking around to see was there blood or anything like that."

Denton had not been shot. Lightning had struck the school building and traveled down the wall. Andrew, who was sitting a few feet away, also felt the impact.

"All of a sudden, a giant blue flash came right down this wall and a giant boom hit," said William. "Next thing I knew after seeing that, I'm back here in the chair. It knocked me back, apparently. All I saw was blue flash and next thing I'm back here."

After yelling for his students to move away from the computer, Andrew says the reality of what happened began to sink in.

"William was asking me if I was okay, and it was almost like I was in shock and couldn't answer him right after him," Andrew said. "Immediately, muscles were locking up and tingling and went numb. So, took a good 10 to 15 seconds to start settling down and acknowledge we're okay. We're all alive."

Denton said when he thinks back on how the situation could have turned out, he feels blessed.

"The doctor said it could have been really, really bad for what it was. He said, 'You could have died by the strength of that bolt,'" said Denton. "I just think that God was over me and He protected me through what I was going through. That's the main thing. My faith is what I've always rode on. That's what guided me thorough everything that was happening."

Denton said the pain from the shock was incomprehensible. Doctors checked out both Andrew and William who said they suffered some soreness, but will have no long term health effects.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly