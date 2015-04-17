Gulfport police ask for help in locating a missing 28-year-old w - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport police ask for help in locating a missing 28-year-old woman

Have you seen 28-year-old Ashley Kaye Condon, of Gulfport? Have you seen 28-year-old Ashley Kaye Condon, of Gulfport?
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Have you seen 28-year-old Ashley Kaye Condon of Gulfport? Gulfport Police say she has been missing since April 15.She was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her residence and heading to work at a local hospital. Condon left driving a white, 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier that may be missing a hub cap, with the license plate HDE257.

Police describe Condon as a white female who is six feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

