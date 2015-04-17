Watch at 6: Son talks about bacteria that took his dad's leg - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Watch at 6: Son talks about bacteria that took his dad's leg

By Karen Abernathy, News Anchor, Health Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

We're learning details about a fishing trip near Horn Island with stunning consequences. One of the fishermen on that trip was Gregory Bru, Sr. He got so sick, he had part of his leg amputated. Friends say it was a result of the Vibrio Vulnificus infection.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi Department of Health confirmed the state's first reported case of Vibrio Vulnificus infection this year. We do not know if the reported case is the same patient we learned about.

Doctors say Vibrio is a bacteria that infects cuts or scrapes that's often found in salty brackish water. You can also get it from eating raw oysters.

Dr. Jay Grimes is with the Gulf Coast Research Lab. His scientists are very familiar with the bacterium in the waters off Mississippi's coastline.

"What you relate is a very sad but expected outcome from infections with Vibrio Vulnificus (Vv)," he told WLOX News. "Most healthy people that become infected with Vv develop redness and swelling around the cut or scrape and that's about it."

However, if you happen to be a diabetic, an immuno-suppressed patient, an alcoholic or you have liver issues, Dr. Grimes said you are especially vulnerable to Vv complications and may lose limbs or even die.

In the Sunday case, friends say Bru had his lower leg amputated after getting splashed by the gulf waters while boating near Horn Island. The fisherman is reportedly recovering at Singing River Hospital. That hospital, Dr. Grimes notes, is where a leading expert on Vibrio Vulnificus has successfully treated several bacteria infections.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly