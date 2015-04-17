Salvation Army requests donations before summer slump

The Salvation Army Family Store in Gulfport held a donation drive and sale Friday in preparation for a summer donation slump. Each summer, The Salvation Army experiences a slump in donations to its family store.

The store is the heart of the organization's mission. All proceeds made from sales help fund the services provided to individuals in South Mississippi. Clothing and household items are also given away to those who need it.

Many who work with The Salvation Army say clothing donations are needed the most.

"We always need clothing. Not just because it is a great place for people to come and get inexpensive clothing, but we also bring in so much revenue from clothing. Because we sell so much and that revenue supports our social programs," said Salvation Army store manager Roxane Lance.

The Salvation Army's Family Stores are the key component in funding the day-to-day programs and services of The Salvation Army on the Gulf Coast.

Donations of household items, clothing, furniture and working appliances are needed from the community to support the ongoing work here on the Coast. To schedule a pickup of your donations, call (228)-497-0169.

