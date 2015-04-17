East Biloxi man wakes up to his house in flames

Gayden was home alone when the fire sparked, and thankfully suffered no injuries. (Photo source: WLOX)

An East Biloxi man woke up to his house in flames early Friday morning. Shortly after 4 a.m., Biloxi fire officials responded to a call about a house fire off Keller Avenue.

Iris Minor said she was awakened at 4 a.m. by a loud boom.

"I thought someone had hit my house or car, and I came out to see and it was fire everywhere," Minor said.

Once Minor saw that her neighbor's house was in flames, she called 911 and waited for fire officials to arrive.

"I was standing outside. I was standing at the door just watching," she said.

While Minor waited for first responders to get there, she says she saw her neighbor, Joe Gayden, trying to put the flames out himself with a garden hose.

"I took a water hose and tried to put it out. It was trying to get inside the back room, and I started putting it out, and then the fire department came in and said, 'Stop and get out of the house,'" Gayden said.

Gayden says he tried to grab what little he could before he was told to leave his property. He wasn't able to get much, but he's thankful for the help of his city's officials.

"They said, 'No, leave it. Don't worry about that,' and they went in the house. The fire people, they helped me out. They went in and brought this out, because I didn't have nothing on hardly, and they helped me out a lot. God bless the fire department. They're some good people," Gayden said.

Gayden may have lost a lot to this early morning blaze, but he says it's OK because it's all material things. However, there is one thing that he's excited he was able to recover. His truck, Blue.

"You see Blue right there? He's still here, so I'm happy about that. And nobody was in the house but me and people are dying in house fires now, so I'm blessed," Gayden said with a smile.

Gayden was home alone when the fire sparked, and thankfully suffered no injuries.

Investigators tell us the flames started in an outside addition to the home because of an electrical issue.

