New mural at Lynn Meadows honors Allison Alexander

Allison Chrestman Alexander loved life and children. Her love and passion live on now in a new exhibit at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport. A new "Under the Sea" mural was dedicated in Alexander's memory Thursday night.The mural surrounding the climbing structure at the heart of the center was painted by members of the Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport, an organization Allison Alexander dedicated years of service to. The organization is known for helping children across Harrison County. It was also responsible for the initial funding to help build Lynn Meadows Discovery Center. So members thought it would be very fitting that their latest project at the center be dedicated in her loving memory. Carla Sharrow, also a life member of JA of Gulfport, was the lead artist for the ocean-themed mural.At a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday night, Carole Lynn Meadows commented on the many children that will enjoy the mural, saying "They're making memories. She (Allison) is living that laughter. She is in this building thanks to this beautiful tribute."Allison's husband, Mark Alexander, and their children were on hand for the dedication. They were surrounded by other friends and family for Thursday's tribute. Tears were shed, hugs were exchanged, and wonderful memories were shared before the family toured the new mural.Allison Chrestman Alexander passed away in January of this year at the age of 42.





