Overnight fire scorches part of a Biloxi home

The homeowner tried to extinguish the blaze with a garden hose before firemen arrived. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

An overnight blaze ripped through part of a Biloxi home while the homeowner was sleeping.

A neighbor said she heard a loud boom around 4 a.m. and that's when she called 911. Moments later, she said she saw part of her neighbor's home on Keller Avenue up in flames.

The homeowner, Joe Gayden, was awoken by the boom too. Gayden said he grabbed a garden hose and tried to put out the blaze before firemen arrived.

Biloxi Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony McCormick said the gate was locked when they arrived, making it challenging for firefighters to get inside. But they made a quick entry and were able to get Gayden out safely.

There's no indication yet as to what started the fire. Investigators have been at the scene all morning.

