Gov. Bryant, WLOX anchor among those rappelling down Beau Rivage - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gov. Bryant, WLOX anchor among those rappelling down Beau Rivage Friday

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - On Friday, nine people will rappel down the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi all to raise money for the Habitat for Humanity for the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Some of the rappelers include Governor Phil Bryant, who rappels at 1:30 p.m., Beau Rivage President George Corchis goes down next, followed by Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes and WLOX News anchor Christina Garcia will rappel at around 2:30 in the afternoon.

They will start on the casino's 27th floor. Anyone wishing to watch can arrive on the 6th floor of the parking garage Friday afternoon 1 through 4 o'clock.

On Saturday, 50 more people will rappel from the Beau Rivage from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rappelling is subject to change depending on lightning, high winds or heavy rain. 

So far, Habitat for Humanity raised more than $80,000 in this campaign. 

To make a donation to Habitat for Humanity click here. 

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

