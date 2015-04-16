Adidas, MSU issue apologies for obscene phrase on Mississippi State baseball jersey

Mississippi State Director of Athletics Scott Stricklin has apologized for an obscene phrase on one of the baseball team's practice jerseys.

The Bulldogs have new Adidas baseball practice jerseys that read "Viva Starkvegas" across the front. The university is located in Starkville, which is sometimes jokingly referred to as Starkvegas. There are also small dots across the rest of the jerseys that spell different phrases, including one that was an obscene phrase referencing rival Ole Miss.

Stricklin sent a statement on Twitter on Thursday saying the phrase was "completely unacceptable and does not reflect the standards and values of Mississippi State University."

Mississippi State spokesman Bill Martin said the school did not approve the design prior to its release.

Michael Erhlich, the Adidas director of public relations in the United States, issued a statement apologizing for the jerseys and said it was the company's mistake.

"The Bulldogs' baselayer graphic today featured old artwork that was never presented to the university," Erhlich said in an email response. "This graphic does not reflect our brand values nor those of Mississippi State. We take full responsibility for this error and wish Mississippi State the best of luck during Super Bulldog Weekend."

The Bulldogs host Florida in a three-game series this weekend at Dudy Noble Field.

