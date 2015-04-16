Crab crime could cost Alabama man $100k clams - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Crab crime could cost Alabama man $100k clams

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

An Alabama man faces 215 separate charges, and more than $100,000 in fines for allegedly harvesting sponge crabs illegally in Mississippi waters.

Last week, officers with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources were on patrol near Chevron Refinery in Jackson County when they spotted a commercial crab vessel in Bayou Cumbest. The officers turned on their lights and siren, but the operator wouldn't stop. The officers then noticed the man on the boat was throwing crabs overboard.

Once officers stopped the vessel and checked it, they discovered the operator was illegally harvesting egg-bearing female crabs. State law prohibits the harvest of these types of crabs and specifically instructs the harvester to "immediately return the crab to the water."

Deuanetam Keovoravong, 47, of Irvington, AL faces a $500 fine for each misdemeanor charge, as well as state assessments. He also is charged with failure to yield to blue lights and siren and tampering with evidence.

Because of the potential significant impact this violation has on the blue crab population, DMR and Jackson County Prosecutor Mark Watts decided Keovoravong should be charged separately for each crab. Officers said Keovoravong had 215 illegally harvested crabs still on board after throwing several overboard before he was stopped.

Keovoravong faces up to $107,500 in charges. His bond was set at $40,000.

As for the crabs, all 215 were returned to the water.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly