Biloxi public works crews stretched thin from heavy work load - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi public works crews stretched thin from heavy work load

Lately, public works crews have barely had time to catch their breath. (Photo source: WLOX) Lately, public works crews have barely had time to catch their breath. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

For Biloxi public works crews, it didn't just rain this week. It poured. Officials said between the weather, Spring Break, routine maintenance and a traffic accident, employees have been stretched thin due to a heavy work load.

People living on Anita Court say they were happy to welcome Biloxi public works crews to their street. They said the roots of a large oak tree created a safety nuisance for people walking and driving down this road.

"Has created a problem," said William Raymond, Biloxi resident. "The roots made the street swell up and created a bump big enough that it was a hazard with cars. Sunday afternoon, a car hit it and went completely air bound before he hit the ground again."

Lately, public works crews have barely had time to catch their breath. Along with regular maintenance, they've been dealing with the aftermath of nine inches of rain that has fallen in Biloxi in recent days. Officials said since Sunday, crews have cleaned more than 300 inlets and are now working to stay ahead of more expected rain.

"One of the things we've done is gotten the street sweeper back up running. We've been running that this week to try to sweep out curb lines and preventing some of that debris from getting back into the inlets and clogging it," said Public Works Director Dan Gaillet.

Crews had just finished picking up the Highway 90 barricades put out for Spring Break when an unexpected emergency call came in for public works at the intersection of Popps Ferry and Pass Roads, which is a major, busy intersection.

"Then you throw in last night's incident with the traffic signal," said Gaillet. "Some of the same crews having to work to respond to that last night and help the PD with trying to get that intersection set up so traffic can flow through that. It made it a late night for some of us. When you have all these events going on, we do ask that the public be patient with us."

Neighbors on Anita Court say they're happy to see their patience pay off with a smoother road.

"What they're doing now is making a bad situation good," said Raymond.

To contact Biloxi Public Works call 228-435-6271. After hours, residents will need to dial Biloxi Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly