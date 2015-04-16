Biloxi public works crews stretched thin from heavy work load

For Biloxi public works crews, it didn't just rain this week. It poured. Officials said between the weather, Spring Break, routine maintenance and a traffic accident, employees have been stretched thin due to a heavy work load.

People living on Anita Court say they were happy to welcome Biloxi public works crews to their street. They said the roots of a large oak tree created a safety nuisance for people walking and driving down this road.

"Has created a problem," said William Raymond, Biloxi resident. "The roots made the street swell up and created a bump big enough that it was a hazard with cars. Sunday afternoon, a car hit it and went completely air bound before he hit the ground again."

Lately, public works crews have barely had time to catch their breath. Along with regular maintenance, they've been dealing with the aftermath of nine inches of rain that has fallen in Biloxi in recent days. Officials said since Sunday, crews have cleaned more than 300 inlets and are now working to stay ahead of more expected rain.

"One of the things we've done is gotten the street sweeper back up running. We've been running that this week to try to sweep out curb lines and preventing some of that debris from getting back into the inlets and clogging it," said Public Works Director Dan Gaillet.

Crews had just finished picking up the Highway 90 barricades put out for Spring Break when an unexpected emergency call came in for public works at the intersection of Popps Ferry and Pass Roads, which is a major, busy intersection.

"Then you throw in last night's incident with the traffic signal," said Gaillet. "Some of the same crews having to work to respond to that last night and help the PD with trying to get that intersection set up so traffic can flow through that. It made it a late night for some of us. When you have all these events going on, we do ask that the public be patient with us."

Neighbors on Anita Court say they're happy to see their patience pay off with a smoother road.

"What they're doing now is making a bad situation good," said Raymond.

To contact Biloxi Public Works call 228-435-6271. After hours, residents will need to dial Biloxi Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641.

