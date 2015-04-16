GLT presents Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas runs April 17-19 at Gulfport Little Theatre, and 24-26 2015. Call 228-864-7983 for ticket information. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas opened on Broadway in 1978, and the popular musical continues to entertain audiences today. Gulfport Little Theatre presents their version of the popular musical this weekend and next weekend.

The setting for the show is a Texas brothel in the 1970s. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is loosely based on the true story of a legendary brothel known as the Chicken Ranch, which operated for more than a century. The star attraction at the "ranch" is Miss Mona; who runs the joint; played by Elizabeth Adams.

"She has a tough exterior, but is softer on the inside and you see those tender moments," Adams said.

Mona runs into trouble when crusading television reporter Melvin P. Thorpe, played by James Rojas, decides to make the illegal activity an issue.And Lee Kalik plays the governor who tries to sidestep the issue.

"This takes place in the 70s, but some things never change. Basically I sidestep the issues just like politicians have been doing for years."

Kalik said the music and story make this show a classic, with plenty of fun; along with poignant moments.

"And I think that's fantastic. It runs the full range of emotions."

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas runs April 17-19, and 24-26 2015. Call 228-864-7983 for ticket information.

