Rain washes out a growing list of weekend events - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Rain washes out a growing list of weekend events

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A week of rain has soaked South Mississippi. A weekend with even more rain in the forecast has many groups rethinking their plans.

Biloxi has postponed its yard sale on the Town Green. That Earth Day event was scheduled for this Saturday. Instead, the yard sale will be April 25.

The Southern Hospitality Open Car Show is also postponed. It will now be held June 6 in the Edgewater Mall parking lot.

If more weekend events are canceled or postponed, we'll update this story. So keep checking WLOX.com and the WLOX app for the latest information on the weekend weather, and what more rain may mean for your event.

