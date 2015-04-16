Have a ball at the Harrison County Heart Ball - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Have a ball at the Harrison County Heart Ball

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Have a ball while benefiting a great cause. The 2015 Harrison County Heart Ball will be held Saturday, April 18th at the IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi at 6:00 pm.

The goal of the event is to raise money and awareness about heart disease and stroke. Contributions raised at the Heart Ball benefit the Gulf Coast community through the continued funding of research and ongoing educational programs, helping save lives and enhancing health and wellness.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Mississippi and the American Heart Association funded research has led to many important discoveries like CPR, life extending drugs and surgical procedures that save thousands of lives each year.

The theme of the 2015 event is: Follow Your Heart…to Rio! Guests will be transported to Rio with a Brazilian-inspired menu, decorations, a live show and band performances by Brazilian singers and dancers, Lisa Orange and Casa Samba featuring Anderson Domingues, as well as a silent auction.

To find out more about the Harrison County Heart Ball or to buy tickets, call the American Heart Association at 228-604-5304.

