Pass Wine & Food Festival to take place, rain or shine - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pass Wine & Food Festival to take place, rain or shine

Photo source: Pass Wine & Food Festival/Facebook) Photo source: Pass Wine & Food Festival/Facebook)

Spend your Saturday sipping wine and eating food from some of the best restaurants across the coast at the "Pass Wine & Food Festival," hosted by the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce.

All the fun is happening Saturday, April 18 from 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Oak Crest Mansion Inn in Pass Christian. And it will take place, raine or shine.

There will be live music and a silent auction featuring products and services from Pass Christian businesses.

Chamber of Commerce members and potential members are encouraged to experience the delicious cuisine of Coast restaurants and businesses. Local restaurants, beverage vendors and businesses will display their culinary delights.

Tickets are $30 per person or $35 night of the event. Learn more on the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PassWineFoodFest

