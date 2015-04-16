Garden Park names two clinics that will remain under its managem - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Garden Park names two clinics that will remain under its management

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Garden Park officials have announced the names of the two clinics that will continue to be managed by the Garden Park Physician Group: The Orange Grove Clinic on Ashley Drive and the Pediatric Center on Community Road.

Officials say details are being worked out to determine which of the remaining eight clinics will be converted to private practices, managed by another group or closed.

The hospital announced Wednesday that the closing dates are staggered, with some closing as early as May 15, and some could be as late as October.

A press release on Wednesday said the hospital was making the adjustments to meet community demand as well as manage expenses.

